Rumour: GTA VI is at risk of being delayed until 2026

Ever since it was announced with a first trailer in December, GTA VI has had a launch window of "sometime in 2025". Later rumours have suggested that it might be released in April next year at the earliest, but now it seems that perhaps the world's most anticipated game could be delayed all the way to 2026.

The switch to 100% office-based work at Rockstar was a move by stressed managers to speed up the pace and meet (somewhat tight?) deadlines, an anonymous source told Kotaku.

Anonymous sources also told the outlet that development on GTA 6 has started "falling behind." this has leadership at Rockstar nervous and worried about the game missing the 2025 window and slipping into 2026, and is another big reason the company is pushing for a return to the office in April.

Rockstar is still "aiming" for GTA 6 to arrive in Spring 2025. While an early 2025 release is the goal, they aren't sure if this will happen and a Fall 2025 launch seems more plausible and feasible. Meanwhile, delaying the game to 2026 is on the table as a sort of "fallback plan" or "emergency" option if needed.

It sounds like summer 2025 to "sometime 2026" is the window we have to look forward to now, if Rockstar chooses to use its "backup plan", that is. But so far nothing has been confirmed...