Rumour: Grey and red controller coming for PlayStation 5

Last generation, Microsoft launched plenty of controller variations with different colours and themes, and has already six alternatives for Xbox Series S/X. While Sony wasn't as keen to do the same, they also had a good selection of alternatives, and now it seems like they are about to launch the first colour options for PlayStation 5.

According to a AreaJugones, a site with a great track record for PlayStation leaks recently, Sony is about to launch both a grey and red controller for PlayStation 5. These are said to be launching very soon.

Below is an unofficial art for the controller from AeraJugones. Would you buy one?