Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI won't have a physical edition at launch

Back when Grand Theft Auto V first released, getting a game through digital means wasn't the norm. We had to go into the store, grab ourselves a copy (which had two discs if you were playing the PS3/Xbox 360 version), and then install it before beginning your journeys in Los Santos. It wasn't all bad, though, as you got a free map of the game, and the case itself to keep as a memento if you're so inclined.

It appears the purchasing experience will be quite different if you want to play Grand Theft Auto VI on launch day. As caught by Polish outlet PPE.pl, leaker Graczdari has claimed that the game will not have a physical edition when it launches. Graczdari previously correctly predicted the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the boxed version of Oblivion: Remastered, and the Nintendo Switch 2 release date for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

According to these unconfirmed reports, we could be waiting until the first half of 2027 for the physical copy of Grand Theft Auto VI. Other claims have it arriving a couple of weeks after launch. Rockstar and Take-Two appear to be taking a The Last of Us 2 approach, hoping to dodge potential leaks from physical editions arriving early.

"We're hearing more and more that the physical version won't be released simultaneously with the digital version to prevent leaks," reads the report. "We're getting conflicting reports: some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won't happen until early 2027. More information will be available in mid-February."