Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI to be presented this year

The most anticipated game right now, based on the general popularity of the series, is most likely Grand Theft Auto VI. However, all we've got so far is a formal acknowledgement of the game's existence, and then of course the big leak. But when will it actually be revealed for real?

On the GTA Forums, the trusted insider Tez2, who leaked accurate information earlier, says that the game is expected to be properly presented with a trailer before the end of the year and that Rockstar is currently aiming for a release next winter.

"Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well. I personally see an announcement as a given this year. I don't think the upper management is in a position to delay further to holiday 2025/2026. Cutting more portions of the game to package into DLCs to release later on may be sustainable for management than delaying further."

Tez2 is talking about the fact that several sources have pointed out that Rockstar will release more single-player oriented DLC for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, than they did for Grand Theft Auto V, which mainly received only GTA Online content.