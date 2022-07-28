Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto VI

Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI lets us play as a woman in Miami

For the first time in the history of the series, it seems that we will have a female protagonist, in what seems to be a worldwide adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rockstar is known for being a studio that even in these times often manages to keep big secrets, but apparently even they don't fool Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier.

He has published an article that focuses mainly on Rockstar having a much better work culture with less crunch. Most of you will be interested in another detail, though, as Schreier also reveals that Grand Theft Auto VI is set in Miami and the surrounding areas, i.e. Vice City. In addition to this, the game will be the first in the series to feature a female protagonist, a Hispanic woman who, along with another character, forms a duo inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Although the adventure begins in Miami, Schreier's sources also confirm the rumours that Grand Theft Auto VI will allow us to visit several other parts of the world, claiming that the plan is to expand the game with more cities over time.

In any case, we should prepare to wait a long time for official information because the launch is still at least two years away, according to Schreier.

How does this sound?

Grand Theft Auto VI

Related texts



Loading next content