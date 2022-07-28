Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI lets us play as a woman in Miami

HQ

Rockstar is known for being a studio that even in these times often manages to keep big secrets, but apparently even they don't fool Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier.

He has published an article that focuses mainly on Rockstar having a much better work culture with less crunch. Most of you will be interested in another detail, though, as Schreier also reveals that Grand Theft Auto VI is set in Miami and the surrounding areas, i.e. Vice City. In addition to this, the game will be the first in the series to feature a female protagonist, a Hispanic woman who, along with another character, forms a duo inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Although the adventure begins in Miami, Schreier's sources also confirm the rumours that Grand Theft Auto VI will allow us to visit several other parts of the world, claiming that the plan is to expand the game with more cities over time.

In any case, we should prepare to wait a long time for official information because the launch is still at least two years away, according to Schreier.

