Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI fans can finally expect to hear more about the game this month

HQ

Grand Theft Auto VI until now has been opting for what you might call the Hollow Knight: Silksong strategy when it comes to marketing. A couple of trailers, an announcement that the game is up for pre-order, but nothing as substantial as the release of the most anticipated game of all time might warrant. At least, that's what some fans think. If you are one of the people checking Reddit every day for trailer 3, then you might not have long to wait now.

That's according to insider NateTheHate, who said over the weekend that people would get the "update people seek" in August. We had heard in the past that marketing would kick off properly in the summer, and with just a month of summer left, it seems Rockstar and Take-Two are taking all the time they have to keep us on the hook.

Our next chance for any substantial news is probably towards the end of this week, when the next Take-Two earnings call takes place. However, as we know with Rockstar, the developer really plays by its own rules, and realistically it could be any day that we see gameplay, another trailer, or something else from Grand Theft Auto VI, as we draw towards the three-month mark from its release date.