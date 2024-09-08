Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI delayed to mid-2026

HQ

It looks like Take-Two and Rockstar's earnings for the next fiscal year would have to be revised significantly downwards if the following information is confirmed. According to X user billsyliamgta (who has a solid track record of reporting on Rockstar and GTA content) reports that the console release of GTA VI has been internally delayed to mid-2026 and will no longer arrive next year. This information has reportedly come from several developers at two different studios within the company.

Liam also says that the PC version will arrive 12 to 18 months later. That means that PC users won't be able to play GTA VI until mid-2027 or later that year, maybe even early 2028.

This information is unconfirmed, but if true, it will certainly alter not only the release schedule for next year, but the very lifecycle of the current generation of consoles, which have been eagerly awaiting the release of the next instalment of one of the most lucrative titles in history.