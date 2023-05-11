Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto VI

Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI could be the most expensive game ever made

A well-known GTA YouTuber claims to know how much it cost to make the game.

HQ

A well-known GTA YouTuber known as INTER believes they know what the potential budget for Grand Theft Auto VI could be. If their claims are true, this would make Grand Theft Auto VI the most expensive video game of all-time.

INTER believes that the development cost of the game is at least $250 million or more. Then, if we factor in marketing, promotion, and other expenditures, we could be looking at a grand total of $1 billion spent to make the game come to life.

Granted, this is all speculation right now, but it wouldn't be farfetched if these rumours proved to be true. There's even speculation going around that the game cost approximately $2 billion instead. Considering the amount of money Grand Theft Auto V raked in, though, it's likely Rockstar won't have long until it is making a fat profit from the next game in the series.

Do you think Grand Theft Auto VI cost $1 billion to make?

Grand Theft Auto VI

