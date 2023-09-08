Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI costs $150

HQ

When Grand Theft Auto VI is finally released, probably next year according to several sources, it will most likely be a candidate for the most expensive game to develop of all-time. Not only has the development been very long, it has also included huge teams and the production values are expected to be through the roof.

According to the site Niche Gamer, the high costs of development surpass $2 billion and that will be reflected in the price tag for the game that will actually be $150. As most gamers already complained a lot about the rise of video game prices this generation, we assume this won't sit well with everyone if true.

We would however file this rumour under the "highly unlikely" section, as it just doesn't make sense. Fewer sales is not good economics either and Rockstar need a lot of people to play the multiplayer portion of the game to be able to make a lot of money from microtransactions. Basically we doubt it's true at all, even if we wouldn't rule out a smaller price hike for the game as it is both exceptionally expensive to develop and also very hot.

Would you buy a game costing $150?