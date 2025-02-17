Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI coming to PC in early 2026

HQ

With any luck, console players will be stealing cars and killing gangsters again before the year is out, as Rockstar still claims that Grand Theft Auto VI will release in 2025. For PC players, a wait is expected, but apparently it might not be an incredibly long one.

Via VGC, the finance VP of Corsair Gaming Ronald van Veen said the following regarding Grand Theft Auto VI's release: "GTA VI is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 2026 for PC."

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched for PC a year later than its console release, and Grand Theft Auto V was available on PC about 18 months after its initial Xbox 360 and PS3 launch in 2013. A release just a few months later on PC would allow that group of gamers to get access much earlier, but we'll have to see if this is just more than a guessed release date from Veen here.

There are still doubts as to whether Rockstar can make a launch this year, but until we get something official, all we can do is speculate. Last week, Take-Two hinted at when we might see GTA VI on PC as well, so it's clearly in Rockstar's mind.