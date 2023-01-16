Rumour: Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition Launching on PC Soon

HQ

It is being reported that the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is coming to PC on the 19th of January, 2023. The collection of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas first released for consoles in 2021.

Upon that release, it was bombed by critics and fans, with neither finding anything really definitive about these versions of the games. This means that despite the rumour, not too many people are getting hyped.

Still, if you're on the lookout for this collection, it is said to hit the Epic Games Store this Thursday, with a 50% discount for its first week, too.