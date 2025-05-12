Rumour: Grand Theft Auto IV to get PS4 and Nintendo Switch port soon

HQ

Back in 2023, a Rockstar classic was given new life in the original Red Dead Redemption, as it was brought to PS4 and Nintendo Switch with some fresh updates. It seems now, Rockstar is looking forward to another re-release of an older game, and this time it'll return us to Liberty City.

As per the Rockstar leaker and insider Tez2, it is believed that a port of Grand Theft Auto IV could be heading to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this year. It is apparently a reason why the Liberty City Preservation Project mod for GTA V was taken down.

As was the case with Red Dead Redemption, we would imagine that Grand Theft Auto IV would come with its expansions if this port is to release. As usual with these rumours, until something is official please take this story with a grain of salt.

With the Nintendo Switch 2's increased power, perhaps we could see other former Rockstar classics come to a new platform as well. Grand Theft Auto V one last time before GTA VI releases, anyone?