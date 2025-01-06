Rumour: Gotham Knights quietly cancelled for Nintendo Switch, eyeing Switch 2 launch instead

HQ

With each day that passes in 2025, it seems we see something new about the Switch 2. Almost everything we've seen or heard has been unofficial, including leaks of Joy-Cons, specs, and more, and now we have supposed details on what could be one of the first major ports to the console.

While we had heard rumours that Gotham Knights was coming to the Nintendo Switch, it seems now it's primed for the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever the successor console is called) instead. As spotted by Doctre81, a developer on Gotham Knights has listed the game for two unannounced platforms.

It could be the case that the game is coming to both the Switch and its successor, but considering that Gotham Knights skipped the PS4/Xbox One generation, we doubt that it will be able to run on the even more unimpressive Switch hardware.