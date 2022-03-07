Rumour: Gotham Knights launches next month

HQ

Gotham Knights was supposed to be released last year, but 2021 wasn't kind to video game companies and the action adventure was eventually delayed to this year. But we still haven't seen a whole lot of signs of life, even though Warner on several occasions has said that it will arrive during 2022.

Now two mysterious coincidences pointing in the same direction have been discovered. One of them comes from SteamDB and shows that a playtest was recently uploaded and removed. A sign the the game probably isn't too far off. This is supported by an Irish game store that claims Gotham Knights will launching on April 24. While the date obviously is a place holder (it's a Sunday), the month could very well turn out to be real.

A reasonable guess is that we might get to know more about the release date on the PlayStation event that is rumoured to run this week. Gotham Knights is coming to PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.