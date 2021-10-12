Rumour: Google is set to announce its competitor to Apple One, the Pixel Pass

HQ

A new leak has alleged that Google is looking to announce a direct competitor to the Apple One subscription, in a new service known as Pixel Pass. The bundle is seemingly taking inspiration from Apple's plan that offers subscribers the latest iPhone each year as well as access to Apple Music, TV, Fitness, News, and more iCloud storage, by offering similar services but from Google.

Noted by Brandon Lee on Twitter, the leak suggests that the Pixel Pass service will offer YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and Google Fi network coverage, as well as a Pixel phone "with the promise of regular upgrades".

The leak doesn't mention how much the service will cost, or whether there will be varying degrees of it, as Apple offers with One. Likewise, there's no information on when the plan will be announced, however, Google is hosting an event for the new Pixel 6 device on October 19, which does seem like the place the Pixel Pass would be announced if it is coming soon.

