Rumour: God of War studio working on new IP

Although Santa Monica Studios has been involved in the development of several games since the early 2000s, the studio has not worked on anything other than the God of War series on its own since 2001. Now, however, that may be changing. It has been revealed via one of the studio's employees' LinkedIn profiles (via ResetEra) that the person in question has returned to Santa Monica Studios (after having worked on The Callisto Protocol, among others) to oversee the character development of a brand new IP. Here is what the person is supposed to have written about the project himself:

"Santa Monica Studios presented the opportunity of coming back as character supervisor, looking after the entire Character Development pipeline, on their new IP, so here I am, thrilled to be back, working again with the crew and pushing characters in video games together"

Of course, they don't reveal what the game itself will be about, but since producer Cory Barlog has previously mentioned that they have several new projects in the works, it fits with the idea that the studio wants to expand its creative horizons beyond Kratos and the God of War series. What it all boils down to remains to be seen, of course, but we're hoping it will ultimately be of the same sky-high calibre as the last God of War: Ragnarok was, as that title was an engaging and well-polished masterpiece for the PlayStation 4 and 5.