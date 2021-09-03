Rumour: God of War: Ragnarök will be shown next week

HQ

Yesterday, Sony finally revealed plans for a new PlayStation showcase, which starts on Thursday at 22:00. While they haven't said anything about what we will see, we have reason to believe there will be some major announcements.

One of the sources for this Andy Robinson, editor at VGC, who tweeted that he's "been told there are some super announcements". Another source is the insider Shpeshal_Nick was one of the people who correctly said Sony would have a PlayStation event in September, and he said we can look forward to seeing more from God of War: Ragnarök, so we think there will be every reason to check the PlayStation stream out next week.

Hopefully, we'll also get to see the mysterious The Last of Us remake that Naughty Dog has been working on. We would also expect Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West to be there as well, and we're also promised something from a third party.

What are you hoping Sony will show next week?

Thanks, GamingBolt.