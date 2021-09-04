Rumour: God of War: Ragnarök will be much bigger than God of War

HQ

Games like Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima show that PlayStation Studios have been focusing on giant games we spend tens of hours completing the last few years, and it seems like the God of War sequel aims to follow that trend.

David Scott Jaffe, the creator of the first two games and now eager streamer, has posted a video on his Youtube channel saying that some of his friends within Sony claim that Santa Monica Studio wants God of War: Ragnarök to be around 40 hours. That's quite a lot more than God of War's approximately 20 hours story and around 30 hours for those of us who have the platinum trophy. He doesn't know if this is average playtime or to get the platinum, however, but it's definitely clear that the game will be much bigger than the masterpiece we got in 2018.

Does this sound good for you as long as we get both quantity and quality or should PlayStation Studios make more smaller games like Concrete Genie, Astro's Playroom and such?