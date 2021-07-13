Rumour: God of War: Ragnarok trailer to feature in a State of Play next month

It looks like there is a chance that we won't have to wait much longer until we get to see a God of War: Ragnarok trailer, as a report on Reddit, spotted by The Gamer, has claimed that there will be another State of Play from Sony next month and that the anticipated sequel will be making an appearance.

The claim comes from Reddit user QuimSix, who mentioned "there will be a new GOW Ragnarok trailer in August" and that there will soon be another update on Horizon Forbidden West, including more trailers and a release date. The information on Horizon currently has no time frame attached to it, meaning we might not see the Guerrilla Games title in August, but if there's truth to this rumour, it looks like we'll get our first proper look at what's next for Kratos and Atreus next month.

As this is a rumour, we should absolutely take this with a grain of salt, until Sony or Santa Monica Studio announce anything. But it doesn't mean we can't be just a little excited.