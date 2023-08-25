Rumour: God of War: Ragnarök is getting DLC

HQ

Last week, Alex reported that a job listing for a combat designer at Santa Monica Studio indicated the studio had started working on a sequel to God of War: Ragnarök. Not exactly surprising consider how last year's masterpiece ended and its commercial success, but you might get to play as Kratos and/or Atreus much sooner than expected.

The Snitch, a so-called leaker/insider with what's basically a flawless record, corroborates a claim that God of War: Ragnarök is getting an expansion. He hasn't shared anything else besides that at the time of writing, and neither can I.

The only thing three sources at PlayStation Studios have told me is that Santa Monica is indeed working on more story content for God of War: Ragnarök, but I've said no to more information because I don't want to be spoiled. Still, I heard about this back in December, so they've been working on it for quite a while already, so hopefully we'll get an official announcement in a few months. Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion was announced nine months after Guerrilla's game launched, so SMS has already waited longer than that. Not exactly surprising when the studio has continued to be very vague, if not dismissive, when asked about DLC.