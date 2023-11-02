Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

Rumour: God of War: Ragnarök is getting a DLC, announcement to come by the end of the year

Perhaps we'll know more at The Game Awards in December.

Now that the Norse chapter of Kratos' life is seemingly in the books, many have been wondering what's next for the Ghost of Sparta. It seems like this could be known relatively soon, as now AreaJugones has published a report that states that God of War: Ragnarök will be getting a DLC and that it will be announced by the end of the year.

The report suggests that the DLC is set to be a mid-sized project similar to that of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but as this has yet to be affirmed, there's no direct confirmation on that.

As for when the announcement could come, it's thought that we could be hearing more about this rumoured DLC at The Game Awards in December.

What would you like to see a God of War: Ragnarök DLC explore?

God of War: Ragnarök

