Rumour: God of War: Laufey could release in February or March 2027

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The more it seems like we really will be playing Grand Theft Auto VI in November, the more understandable it looks when you see other games dodging the massive release. Already, though, February and March 2027 are looking to be busy months, and it seems we could be getting another major release joining them.

In his latest YouTube video, talking about games changing their release schedules to avoid competing with Grand Theft Auto VI, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg says that God of War: Laufey is one such title. Moreover, he doesn't think we'll be waiting long to play Sony Santa Monica's next big release, as he expects the game to launch in early 2027.

"We're going to see a lot of games that [are avoiding GTA 6], I mean I mentioned God of War Laufey. I wouldn't be surprised if that gets announced for February or March pretty soon," he said. This is in line with a lot of other speculation about the release date of the game. It was rumoured even before its reveal that God of War: Laufey could release by the end of the year or early into next. PlayStation just said the game is "coming soon," but it was assumed that placeholder was put in to give Wolverine more time to shine as the next big blockbuster narrative experience from Sony.

It's all well and good moving out of November to avoid getting ran over by Grand Theft Auto VI, but that means a lot of big games are now competing in the months before and after. Early 2027 looks like it'll be an absolute brawl, with Fable, Metro 2039, God of War: Laufey, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Persona 4 Revival, all potentially releasing in that month. Moreover, there are still titles confirmed for an early 2027 launch like Exodus which haven't planted their flag yet. GTA is a behemoth, but is it better to face one massive launch, or a bunch of big ones when throwing your game out there?