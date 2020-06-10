Cookies

Rumour: God of War 2 to be announced at PS5's reveal event

Are we getting a sequel to 2018's God of War reboot? Recent rumours seem to suggest just that.

We have to wait just a few hours until the official PlayStation 5 reveal event kicks off, scheduled for tomorrow evening at 9 pm BST, and surely many players can't wait to find out what the new console looks like. Above all, however, gamers want to know what will be played on the next-gen hardware.

At moment, everything is silent, apart from some small indiscretions, but a recent tweet published by Jeet Shroff, gameplay designer at Santa Monica Studio, has undoubtedly turned the hype machine on for many. Although he didn't say anything really explicit, Shroff's tweet invites players to join them for more details on the future ahead. Maybe the designer is suggesting the announcement of the highly anticipated God of War's sequel, which has been rumoured for quite a while?

At this point, we will find out tomorrow evening, when the official PS5's reveal will happen. And don't forget to bring a good pair of headphones with you to watch the show, as suggested by Sony.

