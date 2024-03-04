English
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Rumour: Ghost of Tsushima PC port could be announced soon

The PC port of one of Sony's best recent games could be revealed as early as tomorrow.

Action RPG Ghost of Tsushima is widely regarded as one of the best Sony exclusives and new IPs in recent memory. While a lot of fans are praying to see a sequel announcement soon, those who've yet to play it on PC are hoping they can see a new version of the original game.

According to XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, a PC release of Ghost of Tsushima could arrive rather soon, with a tentative announcement date being set for tomorrow, the 5th of March. As always with these claims, we'd suggest keeping a salt shaker close at hand and wearing your tinfoil hat tightly.

But, with Sony focusing more and more on bringing its first-party releases to PC, we would be surprised if Ghost of Tsushima wasn't high on the list of games it wanted to release on a new platform.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

