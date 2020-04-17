Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Ghost of Tsushima

Rumour: Ghost of Tsushima delayed until August

A recent rumour sourcing the Canadian PlayStation Store suggests that Ghost of Tsushima will be released at a later date than initially planned.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive game, Ghost of Tsushima, is expected to release on June 26, as announced a recently. However, it seems as though (as with The Last of Us: Part II) Sucker Punch's new samurai game could be getting delayed.

It seems that on the game page on Canadian PlayStation Store, Ghost of Tsushima has a placeholder date set for August 1st instead of the currently known release date, set on June 26th. At the moment, it's not clear if it's just a mistake or someone who has been in a hurry to press the "Publish" button with this new update, but we hope to receive more details shortly.

For its part, neither Sony nor Sucker Punch has confirmed or denied that new release date, so take all this information with a pinch of salt.

Ghost of Tsushima

Thanks to DualShockers.

Related texts



Loading next content