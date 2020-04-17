Rumour: Ghost of Tsushima delayed until August

The PlayStation 4 exclusive game, Ghost of Tsushima, is expected to release on June 26, as announced a recently. However, it seems as though (as with The Last of Us: Part II) Sucker Punch's new samurai game could be getting delayed.

It seems that on the game page on Canadian PlayStation Store, Ghost of Tsushima has a placeholder date set for August 1st instead of the currently known release date, set on June 26th. At the moment, it's not clear if it's just a mistake or someone who has been in a hurry to press the "Publish" button with this new update, but we hope to receive more details shortly.

For its part, neither Sony nor Sucker Punch has confirmed or denied that new release date, so take all this information with a pinch of salt.

Thanks to DualShockers.