Rumour: George Miller to direct World War Hulk

Imagine a Mad Max director taking on the Hulk—sounds like the perfect recipe for chaos, right? Now, there's a new rumor making the rounds in Hollywood, suggesting that director George Miller, best known for Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, could be interested in directing a World War Hulk movie. According to World of Reel, Miller has reportedly met with Marvel's Kevin Feige to discuss the possibility of a standalone Hulk film starring Mark Ruffalo. While the talks remain unconfirmed, the idea of Miller bringing his unique vision to the Hulk's wild adventures has fans buzzing.

Could this be the next big Marvel project?