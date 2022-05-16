Rumour: Gears of War remasters to arrive this year

HQ

It was teased earlier this year by generally reliable insider Nick Baker on the XboxEra Podcast that a 'remastered' collection of Gears of War games is in the works. When it was teased, it was kept largely under wraps and the rumoured information was kept close to the chest, as it was mainly noted that "another Microsoft franchise" would be getting "the Master Chief Collection treatment". This led many, including us, to assume that Gears of War was that said franchise.

Today, Baker is back at it on another instalment of the same podcast, and in a section known as "Oh, Gears Collection", he said, "maybe it'll be their E3 announcement, that collection from a Microsoft franchise? I mean everyone's guessed it, I'm still not going to say it, but everyone's guessed it."

Shortly beforehand, Baker also stated that this franchise that is "getting the Master Chief Collection-type treatment" will also "be coming this year". Hopefully, this will plug a few of the holes left where Redfall and Starfield previously were expected to launch, but either way, we'll no doubt know more for certain come the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in a few weeks.