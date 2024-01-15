Rumour: Gears of War Remaster Collection is being tested

HQ

For a long time, Gears of War fans have been asking for something, anything from their favourite franchise. One of the main wishes from players is a Gears version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which would let us return to the first three games in the franchise with some remastered visuals.

It seems that this dream is coming closer to reality, at least that's according to the latest episode of the Xbox Infinite Podcast, where it was stated that the Gears Collection is being tested internally right now.

This means that a build is complete, and if this turns out to be true, it's possible we'd see an announcement sooner rather than later. However, as this is just a rumour right now without any official confirmation, we'd say keep that salt close to hand. Xbox is hosting a Developer Direct this week, so if there's something ready to be revealed, it might be that we'd hear about it then.