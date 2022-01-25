Rumour: Gears of War is getting a remastered collection

HQ

Well made remastered collections of classic video games are usually popular, and most companies do this. That includes Microsoft who did release Halo: The Master Chief Collection back in 2014, which was severely criticised for the rough shape at launch.

Fortunately, 343 hasn't given up on the collection and today it's widely considered to be one of the most well made ever with extra everything. If the insider Shpeshal_Nick is to be believed, Microsoft currently has another collection in store, and in the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, he says:

"What I've been told is that there is another Microsoft franchise ... that will be getting like, I guess the Master Chief Collection treatment. It's probably the best way to describe it."

While Shpeshal_Nick has been somewhat hit 'n miss with his often spectacular insider predictions, this one was met with a reply from The Verge's editor Tom Warren, who wrote that "the gears are really turning on this rumor", which is a fun way to say that it seems to be related to Gears of War.

The original Gears of War was released 2006 and actually got a good looking remaster called Gears of War: Ultimate Edition back in 2015. But as the series have five numbered titles and Gears of War: Judgment (plus Gears Tactics if you want to count that, although it's a completely different type of game though), we could however totally see the need for a remastered collection of all the games with chainsaw kills, curb stomps and Horde survival looking better than ever before.