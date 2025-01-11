Rumour: Gears of War, Hellblade II, and Age of Mythology coming to PS5

HQ

Recent rumors indicate that popular Xbox titles, including Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and Age of Mythology: Retold, could be making their way to the PlayStation 5. According to Windows Central's Jez Corden, these games may join a growing list of cross-platform releases, with titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves already available on PlayStation. With upcoming exclusives like Indiana Jones also headed to the PS5, the possibility seems increasingly likely.

Are you excited to play these Xbox titles on PS5?