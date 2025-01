HQ

Gears of War: E-Day, teased with a trailer last June, may be arriving sooner than expected. According to insider NateTheHate, the highly anticipated game could be released in the fall of 2025. This would coincide with a strong year for Microsoft, already packed with titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Avowed, and Fable. If true, fans of the franchise might reunite with Marcus and Dom sooner than they thought.

Will you be ready to dive back into the world of Gears of War this fall?