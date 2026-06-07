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As we all know, Gears of War: Reloaded made its debut on the Playstation 5 last year, a development that left gamers around the world feeling both happy and sad at the same time, depending on which side they were on.

But things change quickly in the gaming world and according to Jeff Grubb at Giant Bomb, Sharma is laying down the at Xbox, with Gears of War: E-Day being one of the first games in a good long while that will be exclusive for the Xbox

During a podcast Grubb said that:

"Gears of War E-Day was going to be on PS5. It's not anymore. That just happened. That was a decision that just got made."

Whether this is true or not, we'll most likely find out tonight during or after the Xbox Games Showcase, where they've chosen to dedicate a separate segment to the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day.

What do you think—will it be exclusive, and is this the right path to take to strengthen Microsoft and Xbox in the market?