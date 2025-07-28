Rumour: Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 coming to PS5

HQ

Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 look set to be joining the list of upcoming PS5 games as well as Xbox and PC titles. For a while now, Xbox has been delivering its "exclusives" on PlayStation. From Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Forza Horizon 5, the expectation is growing that soon after an Xbox first-party title releases, it'll soon come to other platforms.

Now, a new report from MP1st points to Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 coming to PlayStation as well. The report consists of an employee resume pointing to E-Day coming to PS5 and a developer working with Undead Labs listing PS5 as a platform for State of Decay 3. It's not firm confirmation, but considering Gears of War: Reloaded is being offered on PlayStation next month, we wouldn't be surprised if this is the start of the series going fully multiplatform.

No time frame is given on when these games will come to PS5 if they are heading that way, but if Xbox's previous strategy is anything to go by, it's likely they won't be launching day one on PS5, and instead will arrive some time later.

Gears of War: E-Day is set for release in 2026. State of Decay 3 is currently targeting a 2025 release, but is expected to arrive in 2026.