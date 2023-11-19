Rumour: Gearbox is working on Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2

HQ

A supposed Gearbox employee's LinkedIn profile might have just let slip that the studio is busy working on Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2.

As Studio Technical Director, the employee's profile notes that he supported with plan and engineering development on the two aforementioned titles.

Gearbox has yet to formally announce both games, but it wouldn't exactly be too surprising to believe this might be the case. When speaking about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Randy Pitchford said "Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially." Borderlands 3 was also a massive success for the studio, with it selling more than five million copies in just its first five days.

Thanks, Comic Book.