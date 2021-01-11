Rumour: Games will no longer be priced less than $1.99 on the eShop

You're watching Advertisements

A Reddit post from SMG Studios appears to suggest that Nintendo is planning to impose restrictions on eShop prices. The studio's game Death Squared is currently selling for 99c, but the developer suggests that this will only be for a limited time as new rules will prevent games from being priced less than $1.99.

The full post from the developer says: "This is the lowest price it will ever be. New rules on the eShope mean no game can be below $1.99 and this is 99c because I planned this sale back in Aug! haha so I beat the system!"

These measures haven't officially been announced by Nintendo, but we can see it being a positive change in order for it to ramp up its quality control on the eShop.

