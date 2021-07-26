Rumour: Game submissions for the Wii U and 3DS will close on April 22, 2022

Despite being retired a number of years ago, the 3DS and Wii U are still surprisingly receiving indie releases to this very day. Both consoles have received a handful of releases in 2021 with party game Super Food Frenzy only releasing last week on the Wii U. This could sadly soon to be end though, as YouTube channel Impact Game Station has reportedly received a message claiming that game submissions for these devices will end on April 22, 2022.

The message reportedly states: "We hereby wish to inform you, that it has been decided to cease the acceptance of submissions for new Nintendo 3DS / Wii U titles for eShop release by the end of the current fiscal year (effective from 1st April 2022). These new titles should be lotcheck approved latest within 3 months after the submission deadline. The Nintendo 3DS / Wii U eShops will remain active and submissions of patches will still be processed until further notice."

Of course, this is just a rumour, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. On the other hand though, it doesn't seem too unlikely, as Nintendo has been slowly been rolling back features for these two consoles. Recently, Nintendo pulled credit card support for both platforms in Europe and Australia and apps such as Netflix have been removed from their respective eShops.

