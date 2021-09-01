English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: Game Boy is coming to Switch Online

The service's third anniversary is fast approaching.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ever since Switch Online was launched three years ago, Nintendo has slowly but fairly steady expanded the selection of included retro games. Unfortunately, many of the biggest titles from NES and Super Nintendo are still missing and the selection has been quite lackluster lately.

But it seems like Nintendo has realised this. According to the podcast Nate the Hate, run by the insider NateDrake, Nintendo is currently about to add support for both Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to Switch Online. This will arrive within a few weeks, although NateDrake says we should not expect Game Boy Advance for a long time as Nintendo wants to do re-releases of its greatest hits first.

The Nintendo fansite Nintendo Life claims to have sources saying Game Boy and Color support is coming for Switch Online as well, and they are usually fairly trustworthy.

Let's keep our fingers crossed that this is true, and maybe we'll be able to play games like Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan, Gargoyle's Quest, and of course, the best version of Tetris ever made.

Rumour: Game Boy is coming to Switch Online


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy