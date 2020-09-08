Rumour: Galazy Z Fold S has 360 degree hinge, flexible OLED

You're watching Advertisements

Another foldable phone seems to have been added to Samsung's portfolio as the more budget-friendly Z Fold S will soon make its way to the market.

It comes via Twitter , where the user "Fold Universe" has gotten hold of some insider information.

The major change is the transition from dual to one OLED screen, and the ability to do a full 360-degree flip, requiring a new hinge that can fold-in as well as fold-out. The glass used on the outside should help increase the notion that it's a premium product, and it seems to look very much like the Microsoft Surface Duo and function in much the same way.

Pricing and availability are yet unknown, but we are looking forward to seeing if Samsung has managed to increase the sturdiness and expected lifetime of their foldable devices.