Rumour: FromSoftware working on new, mystery game

As well as working on the upcoming Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, FromSoftware may be working on another, unannounced project according to an employee's LinkedIn page.

Kenneth Chan, a producer and director at FromSoftware, has worked at the company for nearly a decade. As well as working on Elden Ring and Armored Core, Chan also has a year's worth of work on another project mentioned on their profile.

What this game is we cannot say for sure, but we can guess and hope for another entry in either the Bloodborne or Sekiro IPs. As PCGamesN points out, it could be the case that Chan simply hasn't updated their profile with the announcement of Shadow of the Erdtree, but their role in Elden Ring is different when compared to this mystery project, so it could be the case something else is in the works here.

What do you want to see next from FromSoftware?