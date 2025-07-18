Rumour: FromSoftware is preparing another unannounced project for 2026, in addition to The Duskbloods

HQ

FromSoftware has become one of the biggest studios in Japan today. Fuelled by hit after hit (most recently, Elden Ring: NightReign), we assumed that their next big bet would be the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods. Well, that's only half true.

According to sources at MP1st, FromSoft is working on several different projects simultaneously. On the one hand, it's busy expanding with future DLC for Elden Ring: NightReign, and on the other hand, it's still working on the production of The Duskbloods... And something else. A multiplatform project, yet to be announced, codenamed "FMC". The title is said to be well advanced in its development, as it is said to be internally scheduled for release in 2026.

The source seems pretty reliable, as in the past it was the same source that got the codename and subsequent announcement of Elden Ring: NightReign right. While we don't know anything about what this project might be about at the moment, we do know that its codename is unlike any other indicative of any other project or game from the studio:



Dark Souls II - FRPG2



Dark Souls III - FDP



Dark Souls Remastered - FHD



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - NTCG and NTC



Bloodborne - SPRJ



Elden Ring - GR



Armored Core VI - FNR



Elden Ring: Nightreign - CL



Do you think FromSoftware will unveil this title at Gamescom ONL, or perhaps save it for The Game Awards?