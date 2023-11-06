Rumour: From Software working on new PlayStation 5 exclusive game

HQ

There's a lot of buzz on online forums about FromSoftware right now, because a film adaptation based on Bloodborne is said to be in the works at Sony. But according to a known insider, that's not the only From-related thing going on, as rumour has it that a PS5-exclusive game from the Souls developer is in development. The information is of course very scarce, but it should be a completely new title, and not something linked to a previous IP, or a remake.

If the rumour is true, what kind of game are you hoping for?

Thanks, ResetEra.