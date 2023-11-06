Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Rumour: From Software working on new PlayStation 5 exclusive game

On top of rumours of a Bloodborne movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There's a lot of buzz on online forums about FromSoftware right now, because a film adaptation based on Bloodborne is said to be in the works at Sony. But according to a known insider, that's not the only From-related thing going on, as rumour has it that a PS5-exclusive game from the Souls developer is in development. The information is of course very scarce, but it should be a completely new title, and not something linked to a previous IP, or a remake.

If the rumour is true, what kind of game are you hoping for?

Thanks, ResetEra.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content