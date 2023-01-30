Rumour: Forza Motorsport will arrive in Q3 2023 or later

HQ

We were among the crowds of people who became very excited about Microsoft's line-up of titles that were announced during its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase last summer. We were even more excited because the company said that everything it showed would be coming within the first half of 2023 at the latest. Jump to today, and that hasn't been the case.

Because, it doesn't seem like Starfield (the most anticipated title of the bunch) will be arriving within that time period, and neither will Forza Motorsport, according to a new rumour from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb.

During a recent episode of Game Mess, Grubb stated: "What I'm hearing—I'm feeling pretty good about this after asking around a couple of times after hearing about it the first time earlier today—it does seem like Forza is going to slip later into the year and probably won't be the first half of the year."

He added: "The timeframe I'm hearing for Forza is like Q3, and maybe even a little bit later than that."

While Grubb is generally rather good with rumours, the recent marketing from Microsoft for Forza Motorsport does suggest truth in this claim, as the latest trailer stated that the game would be coming in 2023, and not the first half of 2023 as previously planned.