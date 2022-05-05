Rumour: Forza Motorsport gets leaked Xbox One screenshots

HQ

Forza Motorsport was announced almost two years ago and most people assumed it would be released in 2021. It's the eighth game in the series with Forza Motorsport 7 launching 2017, but despite this, it turned out Forza Horizon 5 was both announced and launched last year.

Now we might have seen a new sign of life from Forza Motorsport, which is a set of leaked screenshots from an Xbox One version dated in July 2021. While this version isn't even formally announced, the screenshots do look real, and Forza Horizon 5 was also released for Xbox One.

Several insiders claims the game is currently being beta tested and a gameplay announcement isn't too far off. As Microsoft has confirmed a Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, that would be our best bets on when we might get to see the game and know if it is in fact coming for Xbox One as well, besides the obvious PC and Xbox Series S/X versions.

