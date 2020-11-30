Rumour: Forza Horizon 5 to be released before Forza Motorsport

You're watching Advertisements

It was in July earlier this year when Microsoft announced Forza Motorsport (no number) with a stunning trailer for Xbox Series X, which you can check out above. But it was really, really scarce with useful information about the game and it wasn't even confirmed that it would launch next year.

And perhaps we should be prepared to wait longer than that, probably to 2022 or even later. This doesn't mean we will be without Forza though, as a very famous insider and editor has just hinted that we might end up getting it's more interesting sibling Forza Horizon 5 before Forza Motorsport.

We are talking about the VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb who basically has nailed every leak this year. He recently visited the podcast The Xbox Empire, and had a truly juicy and scrumptious nugget to share:

"The new Forza Motorsport was announced a few months ago, but I think we might have the next Forza Horizon game first and it might be coming the next year"

Grubb also claims to know the setting of this game, although he didn't evolve on that. If we were forced to guess, it has been frequently rumoured that the Forza Horizon series would take place in Japan eventually, and that would be our bet, but there are also rumours claiming it might be set in Brazil and Mexico. It's also worth mentioning that the most known Xbox insider on Twitter, Klobrille, shared his opinions on this matter, and said he believes in Grubb, and added "ultimately I don't know if this will happen, but I can see it being a realistic scenario".

Are you more excited for the next Forza Horizon or Forza Motorsport, and what would your dream setting be for Forza Horizon 5?