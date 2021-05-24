Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Forza Horizon 5

Rumour: Forza Horizon 5 leaked via Hot Wheels toys

Looks like we could be going to Mexico.

It has been quite frequently rumoured amongst proven Xbox insiders that the next Forza title won't be last years announced Forza Motorsport, but rather Forza Horizon 5 and that it will take place in Mexico. Now we might have received proof of this, via Hot Wheels toys.

The Hot Wheels account T-Hunted on Instagram has revealed new Forza Horizon toys that will be released in September, which includes cars that isn't in Forza Horizon 4 like the Porsche 911 below. And all the announced cars seems to be standing in a desert, with is a biome that frankly is quite uncommon in UK (in which Forza Horizon 4 takes place).

A lot of people, including us, thinks it might be a marketing tie-in and that we should expect Forza Horizon 5 to be released this year with a Mexican setting. What do you think of all this?

Forza Horizon 5

Thanks Pure Xbox

