Rumour: Fortnite's Overwatch collaboration is still coming but has been delayed

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For some time there have been rumours and reports that Blizzard's Overwatch would be one of the next projects to crossover into Fortnite, but unlike many collaborations, no leaked in-game assets have popped up and we're yet to see this materialise in any form despite the months of rumours. So what on earth is actually happening.

Notorious Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR, has taken to X to share an update on what seems to have happened to the collaboration, explaining that it is seemingly still going ahead but that it has likely been delayed due to the spree of delays.

ShiinaBR also expresses that they know what skins will be coming as part of the collaboration even if how they are being released is an uncertainty, as there were supposedly former plans to include a Tracer skin in an upcoming Battle Pass, but this integration is now less of a certainty.

They sign off with: "I don't believe this collab would get canceled because of leaks, but rather it seems to have been pushed back or was never intended for Battle Pass integration (or was *mistaken* for a Battle Pass collab, as it might play another part later this season)."

So long story short, it seems like we'll have to wait longer for any kind of official news on what's happening between Blizzard and Epic Games.