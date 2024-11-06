Rumour: Fortnite OG will return this December

HQ

Considering Fortnite is only seven years old at this point, it might feel weird to think of it as having an OG phase. But, the game has changed so much over this relatively short period of time, that players who first hopped off the Battle Bus in 2017 aren't going to understand a lick of what's going on in 2024.

However, when Epic reintroduced the original loot pools, map and more with the return of Chapter 1, fans of old-school Fortnite returned in their masses to get the same feeling they had back in 2017. Now, according to insiders ShiinaBR and HYPEX, we can expect Fortnite OG to return once more in December.





According to the insiders, all seasons from Chapter 1 will return month-by-month, but Fortnite OG will not be a limited-time event this time around, and will instead be permanent. It's expected to be revealed at The Game Awards, with both Build and Zero Build modes.