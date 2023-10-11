Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Fortnite is heading back to Chapter 1

Nostalgic fans will get to play through all the seasons before the Black Hole event.

A Fortnite leaker has claimed that Chapter 1 will be returning to Fortnite with the game's original map. This will include the classic Twisted Towers, Tomato Town, and more apparently.

Over a month or so we'll see constant map changes, original weapons, and more according to a "reliable source" who spoke to HypeX. A cryptic message from Fortnite's own social media did show a time machine, so this does feel as if it's in the realms of possibility.

A lot of people remember the original days of Fortnite fondly. No vehicles, no bounties, nothing of the sort. Just drop in, grab loot, and survive the storm. To return to those days, even for a brief period of time, would likely bring back some nostalgic players. But, until we hear official confirmation, it's worth remembering this is just a rumour for now.

Would you want to return to OG Fortnite?

