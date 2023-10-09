Rumour: Fortnite and Lego are doing a crossover

HQ

It's almost strange that two of the most crossover-friendly brands around - Fortnite and Lego - haven't done anything together yet. We've heard rumours recently though, claiming that two are in fact planning something.

This has now been backed up further by ShiinaBR, a famous Fortnite insider with a fairly solid track record. ShiinaBR writes on X that the collaboration will be launched in 2024, and it won't just be in-game, but seemingly also Lego sets including one based on the Fortnite Llama (which is pictures in the post below).

Considering that it's getting hard to think of brands that Fortnite and Lego hasn't collaborated with yet, we assume it was just a matter of time before this happened, so we think this rumour sounds plausible.