Rumour: First Nintendo Switch 2 images leak out

What looks like the Nintendo Switch 2's design has just been leaked online. Although the images don't reveal what Nintendo's next hardware will have under the chassis, it looks like the leak is legit.

If we go into the design, the Nintendo Switch's successor looks more like a very similar version of the current OLED model. There are no major changes aesthetically, although it looks like it won't feature analog triggers. It will have a slightly larger screen, though, and will retain the rear stand for use with the separate Joy-Con, one in each hand.

Of course, these aren't official images, but all indications are that Nintendo Switch 2, at least aesthetically, won't be much of a revolution. Let's hope Nintendo really excites us with a major leap in internal hardware and potential.

User Neoxon on Resetera has also previewed some (possible, unconfirmed) internal specs, which are as follows:

"* Handheld: Right above PS4* before DLSS

Docked: Between PS4 Pro* & Xbox Series S* before DLSS with more modern hardware than the former

* RAM: Slower than PS5 & XSX|S in the speed department, but more capacity than XSS. Should have 10.5-11 GB of RAM available to games going by the Switch 1's RAM allotment for its OS.

* Storage: UFS 3.1's max speeds should be a hair under XSX|S (2.1 GB/s vs. 2.4 GB/s), still plenty fast even if not maxed out.

Lines up with what Digital Foundry & NateDrake heard about decompression techniques & fast load times of the BotW tech demo (respectively for each source).

* = Not only is the Switch 2 ARM-based rather than x86 like the systems compared, it's also Nvidia vs. AMD. There are plenty of factors at play to where it's not an apples-to-apples comparison. Plus the native Tensor cores of the Switch 2 will allow for DLSS, letting the system punch above its weight & decrease the size of the gap between it & the XSS. Nintendo could throttle down the SoC to the floor, but I'm not sure it'll be a doomsday scenario since this is a custom chip to begin with."

Comparisons between the Switch 2 (up) and the Switch 1 (down)